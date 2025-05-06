Jay-Z is accusing attorney Tony Buzbee of having his team edit Wikipedia pages in an alleged effort to hurt his and Roc Nation's reputation. As caught by Complex, he made the accusation in an amendment to his defamation lawsuit against the lawyer, in which he accuses him of pressuring an anonymous woman into filing a sexual assault lawsuit against him. Jay previously labeled the allegation “a false, malicious lie.”

As published by Meghann Cunniff, the amendment adds: “For example, in violation of Wikipedia’s rules, Buzbee directed his employees to edit Wikipedia pages to enhance Buzbee’s image and damage Mr. Carter’s and Roc Nation’s reputations. Users with an IP address directly linked to the Buzbee Firm made over 100 positive edits to Buzbee’s Wikipedia page.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tony Buzbee has yet to comment on the specific accusation. Jay filed his lawsuit after the Jane Doe in question dropped her case against him. She reiterated afterward that she still stands by her story despite not pursuing further legal action.

“Although I ultimately chose not to pursue them, I stand by my claims in the New York Action and believe that I had a meritorious claim against Jay-Z,” she said, as caught by Variety. “I was not prepared to undergo years of attacks, intimidation, and harassment, and ultimately chose to dismiss my claims after certain negotiations among the attorneys involved in the New York Action.”

Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Allegation

Jane Doe originally accused Jay-Z of alleged rape in an amendment to a lawsuit she previously filed against Diddy. She alleged that the two took advantage of her after an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Both Diddy and Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegation.