Jay-Z's Attorney Shares Bombshell Audio Of Jane Doe Allegedly Admitting He Never Assaulted Her

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The latest update comes after Jane Doe dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, last month.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, has shared an audio recording of the woman who previously accused the rapper of allegedly raping her, in which she admits he did not assault her and her lawyer pushed her to run with the story. ABC News published the audio on Wednesday morning. It comes after the Jane Doe withdrew her lawsuit against Jay and Diddy. She had accused them of allegedly raping her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 years old.

"He was just there, but he didn't have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?" a private investigator asks in the clip, to which Jane Doe replies: "Yeah." Speaking about attorney Tony Buzbee, she adds: "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z." Buzbee denied doing so in a statement provided to ABC News. "As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z - That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence," he said. During an interview with the outlet, Spiro disagreed. "She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It's effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him," he said.

Jay-Z Lawsuit Update

Despite no longer persuing legal action against Jay-Z, Jane Doe has since reaffirmed her story. In a recent filing, she claimed to have abandoned the case out of "fear of intimidation and retaliation from Jay-Z" and his fanbase. She also suggested that she only told the private investigators what they wanted to hear because she felt “intimidated and terrified.”

In response to the lawsuit, Jay-Z is now suing Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee for defamation. "The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation," Spiro said.

