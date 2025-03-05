Private Investigator Alleges Jay-Z Accuser Admitted Mogul Didn’t Sexually Assault Her

In December of last year, a lawsuit filed against Diddy by an anonymous woman in October was amended to include allegations against Jay-Z. She accused the two moguls of sexually assaulting her at a party. She alleged that this took place in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. Both men vehemently denied the allegations. Later that same month, the woman admitted to various "inconsistencies" in her account during an interview with NBC News.
“I have made some mistakes," she said at the time. In February, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed, but some damage had already allegedly been done to Jay's reputation. As a result, he hit the anonymous woman with a lawsuit of his own, also naming her attorneys Tony Buzbee and David Fortney as defendants.
Jay-Z's Defamation Lawsuit
He accuses them of "malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation," per USA Today. Unsurprisingly, Buzbee was quick to fire back. "This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course," he stated in part.
Now, according to TMZ, private investigator Charlotte Henderson has filed an affidavit claiming to have met with the anonymous woman at her home in Alabama. During their conversation, the woman allegedly said Buzbee "pushed" her into including Jay-Z in the lawsuit. "Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it," she allegedly told Henderson. "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him." Allegedly, she also said that Jay-Z was not involved in the alleged assault despite being at the party. When asked whether or not she'd sign an affadavit to that effect, however, the woman allegedly asked "But how does this help me?" Henderson claims she was not hired by Jay-Z or his legal team. For now, it remains unclear who if anyone is paying her.