Private Investigator Alleges Jay-Z Accuser Admitted Mogul Didn’t Sexually Assault Her

In December of last year, a lawsuit filed against Diddy by an anonymous woman in October was amended to include allegations against Jay-Z. She accused the two moguls of sexually assaulting her at a party. She alleged that this took place in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. Both men vehemently denied the allegations. Later that same month, the woman admitted to various "inconsistencies" in her account during an interview with NBC News.

“I have made some mistakes," she said at the time. In February, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed, but some damage had already allegedly been done to Jay's reputation. As a result, he hit the anonymous woman with a lawsuit of his own, also naming her attorneys Tony Buzbee and David Fortney as defendants.

Jay-Z's Defamation Lawsuit

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He accuses them of "malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy, and defamation," per USA Today. Unsurprisingly, Buzbee was quick to fire back. "This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course," he stated in part.