Tony Buzbee Scoffs At The Rumors That He Cannot Practice Law In New York City

Tony Buzbee is firmly denying previous reports that he is no longer able to practice law in New York City. The Atlanta, Texas native, whose involvement celebrity lawsuits has made him quite the name in hip-hop circles lately, decided to clear the air once and for all. He took to his Instagram (per The Neighborhood Talk) and wrote a lengthy response to all of the "pure bunk" he's been seeing over the past couple of days. "I receive many press inquiries and make no effort to respond to most. I prefer rather to make a one-time general statement and let the various entities use that statement as they see fit."

Tony Buzbee then goes on to put publications on blast. "Over the past week, I’ve gotten multiple inquiries from friends and colleagues expressing concern and asking why I have been “barred” from practicing law in New York State and offering their assistance. I myself have seen several press agencies, some borderline legitimate, reporting that same trash." "Let me be clear," Buzbee says. "I’m licensed to practice law in New York. I’m in good standing with the state bar and have always been. Although I prefer Texas, I’m proud of the legal work we are doing in New York. Don’t believe the click bait or dramatic headlines. Most of what’s reported nowadays is pure bunk by those with an agenda."

Tony Buzbee Jay-Z Lawsuit

Then, to top off his address, he includes the letter of certification from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York. It's from 2019 and it states the complete opposite from what the claims have been. Furthermore, it shows the end date in which the agreement ends: "January 29, 2025." That is the day that Buzbee reportedly filed for admission to remain in practice in New York City. However, reportedly (and contrary to Tony's explanation) that request was denied.