Tony Buzbee Reportedly Barred From Practicing Law In New York City After Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit

After attorney Tony Buzbee and his client dropped a sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, it seems like he will face more consequences. According to Loren Lorosa, a former senior news producer at TMZ, the lawyer can no longer practice law in the Southern District of New York. This includes New York, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Duchess, and Sullivan state counties, including the five boroughs of New York City. Buzbee filed over a dozen other individual cases against the Bad Boy mogul in particular in NYC, alleging various forms of misconduct on behalf of his clients.

Per this update from Loren Lorosa, Tony Buzbee can no longer litigate cases. Lorosa reports that the Committee on Grievances for the Southern District of New York made this decision following investigations into alleged attorney misconduct. She clarified that he failed to apply for admission to practice in the district. Buzbee reportedly filed one request to do so on January 29 of this year, but only because the Jay-Z and Diddy sexual assault lawsuit accused him of this negligence. Following this recent request, the committee denied his application to practice.

Furthermore, this reportedly means that Tony Buzbee must include this letter denying his admission every time he applies to practice in the Southern District of New York. As such, at press time, it's unknown what will happen with the other civil cases he filed against Sean Combs on behalf of accusers. Speaking of which, one of Diddy's lawyers withdrew from his federal trial. According to alleged sources, this is because of internal conflict with the defense team and disagreements over how to handle the case. This, however, is just speculation as of writing this article.