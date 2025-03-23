Tony Buzbee's Legal Issues Continue After Withdrawing From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

After feuding with Jay-Z, controversial attorney Tony Buzbee's issues continue to mount after withdrawing from more Diddy drama.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is stepping away from over a dozen sexual abuse lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York federal court. His decision comes just days after admitting he had misjudged his ability to practice law in that jurisdiction. Buzbee acknowledged the oversight in a statement to Judge Ronnie Abrams. Buzbee failed to disclose that he was not admitted to practice in the Southern District. He assured the court he would correct the issue by withdrawing his representation until securing proper admission. In his filing, Buzbee emphasized that he remains in good standing with the New York State Bar. He is fully qualified to continue representing clients. However, he opted to step aside to prevent his admission status from becoming a distraction. 

His priority, he stated, is securing justice for the plaintiffs rather than allowing procedural matters to overshadow the cases at hand. While Buzbee exits these federal cases, the lawsuits will proceed under other attorneys. He will remain active in cases filed in New York state courts and other jurisdictions. Though he declined to comment directly to Billboard, he told the Houston Chronicle that his colleagues, who are properly admitted in the Southern District of New York, will continue handling the federal cases while he focuses on state litigation.

What Did Tony Buzbee Do?

Combs faces a barrage of allegations, including numerous civil lawsuits and a criminal indictment from federal prosecutors. His trial is scheduled for May, and a conviction could result in a life sentence. Buzbee, a prominent Houston-based plaintiffs’ attorney, revealed last October that he was representing 120 individuals alleging abuse by Combs. Since then, he has filed over 20 lawsuits, many on behalf of anonymous accusers who claim Combs sexually assaulted or raped them.

In December, Buzbee expanded one lawsuit to include Jay-Z as a defendant, alleging he participated in the 2000 rape of a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs. Jay-Z fiercely denied the accusation and later sued both Buzbee and the accuser for defamation. By February, Buzbee’s client voluntarily dropped the case against Jay-Z without reaching a settlement. On March 19, Buzbee filed motions to withdraw from 15 civil lawsuits against Combs in the Southern District of New York. Despite this shift, he remains at the forefront of litigation against Combs, continuing to pursue justice for alleged victims in state courts and other legal venues.

