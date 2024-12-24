Jay-Z Hits Tony Buzbee With A Defamation Amendment To Extortion Lawsuit

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
The Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee situation goes deeper.

Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee are currently at war with one another and there is no end in sight. Overall, it all started when Buzbee brought forth a sexual assault lawsuit against Jay and Diddy. Buzbee claimed that Jay and Diddy allegedly raped and assaulted his client, who has remained nameless. Since that time, the music mogul has filed an extortion lawsuit against Buzbee. Furthermore, Buzbee has been hit with various other lawsuits that are unrelated to the Jay-Z case.

According to Rolling Stone, Jay-Z has added on to the extortion lawsuit, as he is also alleging defamation. When it came to the initial charge of extortion, this is what the court documents had to say. “Viewed in the context of Buzbee’s prior statements threatening to file criminal complaints against, and publicly shame, a ‘long list’ of celebrities, the message in the Extortion Demands was clear: pay up, or face a criminal investigation and extraordinary reputational harm.”

Jay-Z and Alex Spiro Go After Tony Buzbee

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As for this latest filing, Jay-Z and his lawyer Alex Spiro could not be more clear. “In short, defendants placed a gun to Mr. Carter’s head. They were demanding that Mr. Carter either: (a) pay ‘something of substance’ to stop Defendants from making public the wildly false allegations of sexual assault that would subject Mr. Carter to opprobrium and irreparably harm his reputation, family, career and livelihood, or (2) endure that financial and personal ruin. Defendants’ statements and correspondence made clear the immediate and extensive threat of exposure if Mr. Carter failed to pay.”

Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee has given his response to the new claim. Just like you would expect, he has denied any wrongdoing. “The new claim is patently frivolous and will be dismissed. I’ve never said a word about him. This is just another attempt to bully and intimidate me. It just won’t work," the attorney stated. It seems like this situation is just getting started, and we cannot fathom where it will go next.

