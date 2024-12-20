Tony Buzbee Eviscerates Jay-Z's Proposed Sanctions Against Him For Alleged Lies

These two will not stop undermining each other's legal moves...

Tony Buzbee faces more hot water than he probably anticipated, although going at Diddy and Jay-Z for alleged sexual assault would never be a small feat. Moreover, not only did he get a lot of pushback from these moguls and their legal teams, but he also faces other accusations of extortion, spreading an STI to someone, pressuring clients for false claims, and a whole lot more. In addition, the story of Buzbee's client – the anonymous female accuser of Sean Combs and Shawn Carter – has some alleged inconsistencies in it that prompted Hov and his attorney Alex Spiro to request the imposition of sanctions on the lawyer.

Now, according to TMZ, Tony Buzbee has responded to Jay-Z and company's allegations, labeling them a "frivolous" intimidation tactic. Also, he posited that his client's inconsistencies in her story against Jay and Diddy – which alleges a 2000 sexual assault when she was 13 years old – are due to the memory being almost 25 years old and from the perspective of a minor. As such, Buzbee believes that the Brooklyn rapper is trying to use small factual corrections to dismiss the entire case as baloney, something that the prosecutor staunchly denies.

Tony Buzbee Slams Jay-Z's Sanctions Request

Rather, Tony Buzbee does not condone this "bullying" and stands by the idea that these gaps and discrepancies do not invalidate his client's alleged experience. Of course, he also pointed to Jay-Z and Diddy's power as massive celebrities, pop culture icons, and business moguls to allegedly silence, threaten, harass, and intimidate those who attempt to expose them for their alleged abhorrent actions. As for the Reasonable Doubt MC, he and his legal team continue to firmly deny any accusations against them, taint Buzbee's public image, and call into question his ethics and believability.