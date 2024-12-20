Jay-Z Slams Tony Buzbee After Attorney Accuses Roc Nation & Diddy Of Being Behind STI Allegations

The lawyer representing Jay-Z and Diddy’s accuser was recently sued for allegedly giving a woman an STI.

Recently, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee was hit with a lawsuit from an anonymous woman, who accuses him of giving her a sexually transmitted infection while they were in a romantic relationship. She alleges that he failed to disclose his condition before initiating sexual contact and that she began experiencing symptoms shortly after. Allegedly, he apologized when she confronted him about it later and asked her to keep the situation under wraps in exchange for free legal assistance. Buzbee is currently representing the woman suing Diddy and Jay-Z for alleged sexual assault. His latest legal woes prompted a quick response from Roc Nation.

Yesterday, Buzbee took to Instagram to deny the allegations, alleging that Roc Nation and Diddy are behind them. "The smear campaign continues. Today I was sued yet again by a lawyer affiliated with the same lawyers I face in the Diddy litigation. The conspiracy to discredit me and intimidate me from pursing claims in the Diddy litigation has at this point, become criminal," he alleged in part. "It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with those ROC Nation and Diddy interests."

Jay-Z Calls Tony Buzbee "Shameful"

Roc Nation wasted no time firing back in a statement of its own, shared on Instagram just hours after Buzbee's. “Mr. 1800 said today that Roc Nation is criminally responsible for his legal woes with ex-clients/ex-lover who is accusing him of transmitting venereal diseases, assaulting, falsifying documents, and stealing client monies. No and no,” it reads.