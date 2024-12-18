Tony Buzbee Sues Jay-Z’s Roc Nation For Alleged Illegal Solicitation Of Clients

Tony Buzbee is firing back at Roc Nation.

Tony Buzbee and his law firm have filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He accuses them of allegedly illegally soliciting clients to take legal against him. In an announcement, Buzbee alleged that the company violated "various state laws," including "barratry and impersonation of a public official." The lawsuit comes as Buzbee is also representing a woman accusing Jay and Diddy of allegedly raping her in 2000. She was just 13 years old at the time. Both artists have already vehemently denied the allegation.

Buzbee writes in his statement: "The case was brought on behalf of a former client of the firm who was illegally solicited by agents working on behalf of the Defendants. These agents pretended to working for the State of Texas and offered the former client money to sue the Buzbee Law Firm. This illegal conduct has happened more than two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm. The lawsuit filed today alleges that the Defendants’ conspiracy is intended to obstruct justice and prevent the Buzbee Law Firm from pursuing cases related to the Diddy litigation in New York. The conduct isn’t just alleged—it was caught on tape."

Tony Buzbee Speaks During Impeachment Trial Of Ken Paxton

Tony Buzbee makes closing arguments for the defense during the impeachment trial of Attorney. General Ken Paxton at the Capitol on Friday. September 15, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lawsuit comes after Jay-Z and his attorney accused Buzbee of similarly coercing alleged victims into taking action against the rapper. Their claim accused Buzbee of pressuring a victim of unrelated abuse allegations into tying Jay and Diddy into her story.

Tony Buzbee Announces Lawsuit Against Roc Nation