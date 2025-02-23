Jay-Z Eviscerates Tony Buzbee's Lawsuit Against Roc Nation After Dropped Sexual Assault Case

After attorney Tony Buzbee dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, it seems like Hov isn't done with him one bit. You may remember that, in the middle of that saga, Buzbee sued Roc Nation, thee Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP law firm, and laywer Marcy Croft for allegedly persuading his former clients to sue him. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, Jay and his legal team filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit that claims Buzbee's accusations are legally questionable and not supported by actual proof. The motion points out that Croft and her firm have no spatial connection to these allegations.

Furthermore, Jay-Z's scathing response to Tony Buzbee claims that this lawsuit is just a public relations tactic in order to distract from his other legal troubles. One of the attorney's claims is that Roc Nation and its lawyers conspired with an investigator named Jessica Santiago. The motion to dismiss alleges that no record of this individual exists. All in all, it's the latest legal update in a saga that will not end based on a single sexual assault lawsuit's dismissal.

Tony Buzbee Jay-Z

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who will defend Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, speaks at a news conference at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Wednesday June 7, 2023. (Via OlyDrop). © Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, this whole Jay-Z controversy held heavy consequences for Tony Buzbee. The Southern District of New York denied his application to practice in the district, meaning that he cannot litigate in New York City. Buzbee filed over a dozen individual lawsuits accusing Diddy of various forms of misconduct, and it's unclear what will happen with these cases now that the district's Committee of Grievances ruled on this matter. In addition, the specific connection between this and the Jay lawsuit is also unknown, although the rapper's legal team's condemnations of Buzbee's failure to secure permission to litigate seemingly caused his application that the committee turned down.