Jay-Z Eviscerates Tony Buzbee's Lawsuit Against Roc Nation After Dropped Sexual Assault Case

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z (left) greets celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
Jay-Z's lawyers claim Tony Buzbee has no evidence to prove that Roc Nation persuaded Buzbee's former clients to sue him.

After attorney Tony Buzbee dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, it seems like Hov isn't done with him one bit. You may remember that, in the middle of that saga, Buzbee sued Roc Nation, thee Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP law firm, and laywer Marcy Croft for allegedly persuading his former clients to sue him. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, Jay and his legal team filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit that claims Buzbee's accusations are legally questionable and not supported by actual proof. The motion points out that Croft and her firm have no spatial connection to these allegations.

Furthermore, Jay-Z's scathing response to Tony Buzbee claims that this lawsuit is just a public relations tactic in order to distract from his other legal troubles. One of the attorney's claims is that Roc Nation and its lawyers conspired with an investigator named Jessica Santiago. The motion to dismiss alleges that no record of this individual exists. All in all, it's the latest legal update in a saga that will not end based on a single sexual assault lawsuit's dismissal.

Tony Buzbee Jay-Z
Syndication: USA TODAY
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who will defend Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, speaks at a news conference at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Wednesday June 7, 2023.

In fact, this whole Jay-Z controversy held heavy consequences for Tony Buzbee. The Southern District of New York denied his application to practice in the district, meaning that he cannot litigate in New York City. Buzbee filed over a dozen individual lawsuits accusing Diddy of various forms of misconduct, and it's unclear what will happen with these cases now that the district's Committee of Grievances ruled on this matter. In addition, the specific connection between this and the Jay lawsuit is also unknown, although the rapper's legal team's condemnations of Buzbee's failure to secure permission to litigate seemingly caused his application that the committee turned down.

Considering Jay-Z's allegations that the sexual assault lawsuit cost him millions of dollars, we doubt that this legal retribution saga will end soon. What we need to know about sooner rather than later is how Tony Buzbee will respond to all of this, as he faces a lot of other legal trouble amid these scandals. Hopefully the near future holds a clarification.

