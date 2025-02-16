Jay-Z Confirms He Didn't Pay Assault Accuser To Drop Her Lawsuit

Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has clarified that the legendary rapper didn't pay out any money to the anonymous woman who accused him and Diddy of allegedly raping her back in 2000. The clarification comes after she voluntarily dropped the case on Friday. In a statement reflecting on the legal battle, Spiro wrote that the case should've never been brought in the first place.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Spiro said, as caught by AllHipHop. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can—he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.” The Jane Doe dismissing her case "with prejudice," implies she cannot re-file the suit later on.

Was Jay-Z's Rape Lawsuit Dropped?

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” Jay wrote further on X. “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.” The alleged victim originally filed back in 2024, listing Diddy as the defendant, but later amended her case to name Jay as well.