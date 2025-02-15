Jay-Z's Lawyer Issues Statement After Tony Buzbee Drops Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Attorney Tony Buzbee and his anonymous female client have dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy, which has caused a lot of commotion in the hip-hop world and beyond. Moreover, some people demand apologies for the rappers for this supposed "shakedown," whereas others are not so quick to rescind judgement. At the end of the day, that's a personal matter, as this will not go to civil court. Hov's lawyer Alex Spiro recently issued a statement on the matter that follows the Roc Nation mogul's own words in response.

"By standing up in the face of adversity and refusing [a shakedown], Jay-Z has shown that these types of baseless accusations will not stand," Alex Spiro expressed. "He pushed back, he never settled, and he did not pay one red penny. This dismissal is vindication, plain and simple." As for the Brooklyn MC, he called this a "victory" and spoke on the trauma that these "laughable" but serious claims caused for him and his family, emphasizing the court's responsibility to not just protect victims, but also extend that "ethical responsibility" to innocent people who face accusations.

Why Did Tony Buzbee Drop Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit?

In addition, Diddy and his legal team responded to this development in the Jay-Z case. "Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts," they stated. "For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them.

"Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor," Diddy's legal team continued. "No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law." It's still unclear exactly why the accuser dismissed this case with prejudice in court, meaning that the plaintiff cannot refile this. We will see whether or not Jay-Z or his legal team have more to say about this, and whether or not Tony Buzbee decides to elaborate on this matter any further.