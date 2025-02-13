Jay-Z's Classic Album Will Be Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another honor for Hov.

Jay-Z will finally land an album in the Grammy Hall Of Fame, as the Recording Academy recently announced on Thursday (February 13) that his classic 1996 album Reasonable Doubt is one of eight LPs (plus five singles) that serve as 2025's inductees. The Grammy Hall Of Fame gala will take place on May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to honor these inductees. "It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees," the Academy's CEO Harvey Mason Jr. stated. "Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come."

Furthermore, this is Jay-Z's first album in the Grammy Hall Of Fame, and is the only hip-hop release in this new 2025 class (which also includes Luther Vandross' Never Too Much from 1981 and Santana's 1999 project Supernatural). However, it's far from the only rap piece in the collection of 1,165 inducted recordings, as Dr. Dre's The Chronic, Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, and many more are on the list.

How Many Grammys Does Jay-Z Have?

Elsewhere, though, Jay-Z is balancing out his Grammys successes with a whole lot of scrutiny and pressure, as he continues to fight a legal battle over a sexual assault lawsuit against him. As for updates on that case, his legal team claimed that attorney Tony Buzbee failed to meet his client before filing this legal action, further undermining his strategy in court. We will see whether or not this case stretches out throughout the year or if we will see a resolution sooner rather than later.

As for Jay-Z's other Grammys successes, he recently became the rapper with the most awards (25) in the Recording Academy's history, breaking a tie wit Kanye West thanks to his writing credit on his wife Beyoncé's Album Of The Year-winning LP, COWBOY CARTER. This induction into the Grammy Hall Of Fame just continues that streak. But we will see how his legacy continues to evolve in a contemporary context.

