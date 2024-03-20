Lauryn Hill & De La Soul's Debut Projects To Be Inducted Into The GRAMMY Hall Of Fame: Details

Four of hip-hops most iconic figures will be receiving high honors from a prestigious collective. According to AllHipHop, Lauryn Hill and trio De La Soul are being put into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. It will be specifically for their debut albums. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) and 3 Feet High and Rising (1989) are both iconic in the hip-hop community. On April 21, they will officially be in rare air.

In a statement from the CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., he expressed his excitement to induct this year's bunch. "We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall of Fame in its 50th year. The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

Lauryn Hill & De La Soul's Masterpieces Will Be Immortalized

Some of the other notable artists making their way into immortality include The Doobie Brothers, Guns N' Roses, and more. This event recognizing all of these tremendous works will be at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles, California. Furthermore, this will be the 50th anniversary for the Hall of Fame, making it all that more special. Congratulations to Lauryn Hill and De La Soul for these incredible achievements.

