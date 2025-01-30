Jay-Z's Lawyers Claim Tony Buzbee Failed To Meet Client Before Filing Suit

Jay-Z's reputation took a severe hit when he was accused of sexual assault by a Jane Doe. The alleged victim was represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee, but the more details that have come out about the case, the less solid Buzbee's footing seems to be. Jay-Z's legal team submitted a filing on Wednesday night. It levels numerous accusations against Buzbee and his practice. The most notable of which is that he failed to meet with Jane Doe in person before filing her lawsuit. The filing has been released to the public, and it is seemingly damning.

Jay-Z's legal team claimed Tony Buzbee was an unfit attorney. They blasted him for glossing over the "fatal inconsistencies" in Jane Doe's testimony prior to filing. Even worse is the assertion that Buzbee admitted to not meeting with Doe. "Now, he concedes that he did not even meet with Plaintiff before signing his name to the complaint," the filing stated. "And [Buzbee] fails to identify any evidence that corroborates anything his client alleged." The filing also claims that Buzbee initially claimed he came across the case by referral.

Jay-Z's Legal Team Criticized Buzbee's Methods

Jay-Z's team, spearheaded by lawyer Alex Spiro, was adamant that Buzbee's errors be brought to the public's attention. "Mr. Carter seeks only to hold Mr. Buzbee to the ethical standards that constrain any responsible attorney who would solemnly sign his name to allegations in court," the filing added. This is not the first time Jay-Z has made a concerted effort to discredit Tony Buzbee. He previously called for a sanction against the lawyer for failing to properly investigate Jane Doe's claims. The rapper also put out a statement in which he blasted Buzbee directly. He dubbed the lawyer a "fraud" and an "ambulance chaser in a cheap suit."