Jay-Z Accused Of Paying People To Sue Rape Accuser's Lawyer In New Lawsuit

Tony Buzbee is not letting up.

Jay-Z is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who's representing the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her with Diddy in 2000. The Grammy-winning rapper was hit with these allegations in December and wasted no time deny them. “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one," he said in part at the time.

Earlier this month, Jay-Z and his lawyer were granted permission to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Today, they filed a motion asking the court to sanction Buzbee, accusing him of damaging his reputation with allegedly "false" accusations. According to XXL, however, Buzbee hit Jay-Z with a lawsuit of his own earlier this month. Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Buzbee accuses one of Jay-Z's lawyers of paying his former client Jose Maldonado to sue him.

Tony Buzbee Goes After Jay-Z's Lawyer

"On behalf of defendant Marcy Croft, two individuals attempted to call plaintiff (Maldonado) many times," the lawsuit alleges, "They then went to what they believed was the plaintiff's home. They actually went to his father's home. They identified themselves as federal officers. When they realized they had the wrong house, they continued to contact plaintiff. They were pushy."

Croft issues a statement to the Houston Chronicle in response. "For over 25 years, I have dedicated my career to exposing and dismantling networks of fraud and manipulation," it reads. "I didn't ask to be part of this fight. But now that he's dragged me into it, he should know I'm not someone who backs down. Mr. Buzbee should be worried. Truth and justice are on my side. And I have every intention of holding him accountable."

