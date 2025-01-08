Jay-Z Demands The Court Sanction Tony Buzbee For "False" Rape Lawsuit

BYZachary Horvath418 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Hov is poking all sorts of holes into the lawsuit in this filing.

The relentless legal saga between Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee is continuing this week and the former is not playing around. According to TMZ, Hov and his attorney, Alex Spiro, are filing a motion to seek sanction for Tony Buzbee. He's the lawyer representing the Jane Doe who is alleging that Jay-Z and Diddy both raped her at the 2000 MTV VMAs after-party when she was just 13. However, following a recent interview between the Jane Doe and NBC News, she admitted to making "mistakes" in her initial filing.

Even though she's standing by her allegations, this has let the door swing wide open for Jay-Z to attack. He's now taking full advantage of that with this motion to sanction Buzbee and he's poking all sorts of holes in their "false" lawsuit. He's highlighting the fact that the Houston lawyer did not think to retract the documents following that aforementioned sit-down.

Read More: Drake Claims Leaked DM About LeBron James Cheating Rumors Is Fake

Jay-Z Attempts To Lay The Hammer Down On Tony Buzbee

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Honoree Jay-Z speaks onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Roc Nation mogul then goes on to point out various alleged fallacies. For example, he focuses on where the Jane Doe says she was allegedly raped. She mentioned that it was "a large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway. But Jay was allegedly never there, as photos of him at the Lotus nightclub in Manhattan following the award show.

Additionally, he targets her claim that her dad came to pick up following the sexual assault, but that her father stated that he doesn't remember doing that. Jay mentions how its supposedly a 10-hour roundtrip from where she claims she was to her parents' home in Rochester. He goes on the offensive with other key elements to the Doe's story, but it's clear that Jay feels that Tony Buzbee slipped up by not making any adjustments and is looking to effectively tarnish his name. Buzbee did speak to TMZ following this motion stating, "With each frantic filing, Mr. Spiro’s team reeks of desperation. Mr. Spiro and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half truths... We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever."

Read More: Chloe Bailey Finally Addresses The Rampant Burna Boy Dating Rumors

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...