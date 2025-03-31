Kanye West Gives An Explicit Response To Fans Saying He Offend Jay-Z

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 91 Views
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Jay-Z and Kanye West created the award-wining duo, Watch The Throne, in 2011. The debut album included "No Church In The Wild."

It appears that friends have turned into enemies between Kanye West and Jay-Z. In March, Ye shared a series of tweets that included sly remarks about many of his previous collaborators. One of the tweets that went viral was a claim that Jay-Z and Beyonce's children had disabilities. In a new interview with DJ Akademiks, West would addresses the social media backlash he received behind the tweet and berated Jigga somemore. "Everything is like, 'But you offended Jay-Z," Ye said to AK. "F*ck him, you know what I'm sayin." After that, Ye would discuss Jay-Z still making money off of the mogul's catalog.

He continued: "Put it like this, let's take it to money, how much money you think Jay-Z make off my catalog versus what I make off it? Next subject." Ye would move on to slamming John Legend and Pusha T. West claims to have changed John Legends life. About Legend, West said, "Look at John Legend Ol Sussy-Ass. I ain't never did nothing to him. Changed his f*ckin life. I changed generations of his life." John Legend would speak on Ye's previous comments in the latest episode of Drink Champs. The singer cleared up the alleged offer of a record deal by Damon Dash and his reveal he has no ties with Kanye West anymore.

Kanye West & Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyonce have reportedly sought out legal options for Kanye West's comments on social media. However, no lawsuits have been filed at this time. West latest remarks are not the first about Jay-Z. While promoting Life of Pablo, Ye delivered a rant at his Sacramento concert where he asked Jay not to send his goons after him for his negative comments. Jigga would not respond to Ye's comments at that time as well.

The tumoil between the two billionaire follows a lucrative history of collaborations. Kanye West was introduced to hip-hop through Jay-Z's Roc-a-Fella imprint. Ye would produce many hits for the label and Jay-himself such as "H to the Izzo," "Guess Who's Back," "Takeover," and "Lucifer." As Watch The Throne, Hov and Ye would create massive hits "Otis," "N***as In Paris," and "No Church In The Wild." Kanye's success at Roc-A-Fella would lead to G.O.O.D. Music label deal that included signing John Legend, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, and Pusha T.

Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
