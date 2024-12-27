Dame Dash Calls John Legend Out For Rejecting Roc-A-Fella Deal

Many artists almost joined the Roc, but Dame has particular smoke for Legend.

Dame Dash has a lot to get off of his chest as an embattled former cofounder of Roc-A-Fella, and a lot of this relates to current events. For example, he's spoke on the heavy allegations against Jay-Z, their current business disputes in the legal space, and how he sees his overall legacy as part of the Roc. However, a lot of Dame's comments are also very reflective, and we got a pretty interesting example of that during his latest interview with The Art Of Dialogue. The topic of Roc label deals came up, as they took a walk down memory lane of many artists who almost signed to the label before it fizzled out. Furthermore, it turns out that he might have particular smoke for John Legend in this regard.

"John Legend was supposed to be Roc-A-Fella," Dame Dash remarked on The Art Of Dialogue. "I toured John Legend. I would have never took John Legend on the road with Kanye and paid for him to go around the world to sing before Kanye sang unless I thought that he was going to sign to Roc-A-Fella. But he did some sneaky s**t and went to Sony."

Dame Dash On John Legend

For those unaware, after this rejection of Dame Dash and company's Roc-A-Fella, John Legend went on to work with one of the group's biggest exports: Kanye West. The singer signed to Ye's G.O.O.D. Music label – in fact, he was the very first signee. Following six studio albums via the imprint, he ended up parting ways with the Chicago artist due to their differing political views and the many antics that the Yeezy mogul wrapped himself up in.