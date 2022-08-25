roc a fella
- MusicWhat Is Jay-Z's Best-Selling Album?Discover the iconic "Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life" album by Jay-Z, its chart-topping singles, and its lasting influence on hip-hop culture.By Axl Banks
- MusicProducer No ID's 7 Biggest HitsThe Godfather of Chicago Hip Hop is behind many classics from the 2000s and 2010s. By Demi Phillips
- MusicJim Jones Says JAY-Z & Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Split Could've Been AvoidedJim Jones says JAY-Z and Dame Dash's split over Roc-A-Fella should've been avoided.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Sabotaged His Own Artists, Says TK KirklandDid the rapper put his own artists down so they never looked more successful than him?By Noah Grant
- Original ContentJay Z's Biggest Billionaire Business VenturesBillionaire Jay Z has a wide portfolio, ranging from a champagne line to a creative agency. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentRappers Who Almost Signed to Other Rap Record LabelsFrom Kanye West to Drake, we're taking a look at rappers who nearly signed to different record labels. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBeanie Sigel Believes Kanye West Needs Someone To Tell Him To "Shut The F**k Up"The Philly MC said that Ye "drives his own car," and that his controversial statements and actions are as unsurprising from him as they were avoidable.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJim Jones Discusses Roc-A-Fella Breakup's Impact On New York Hip-HopThe Dipset MC spoke on all the different styles of East Coast rap, specifically in the Big Apple, that Roc-A-Fella had in the palm of its hand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Turned Down The Beat For Big Pun's "Still Not A Player," Hip Hop SaysHip-Hop reveals which beats Jay-Z turned down in the past. By Aron A.
- MusicDame Dash On Kanye West: "He's Sick. It’s Sad.”The former Roc-a-fella founder continues to support Ye. By Lamar Banks
- MusicDame Dash Lists His Favorite Roc-A-Fella AlbumsDame Dash listed projects from Kanye West and Jay-Z among his favorite Roc-A-Fella albums of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Guru Says Aaliyah Was Going To Remix “Roc The Mic”Young Guru says that Aaliyah was supposed to be involved in a remix of "Roc The Mic."By Cole Blake
- MusicJust Blaze Refutes Narrative That He & Kanye Were In Competition During Roc-A-Fella EraHe was the in-house producer for the dominating label and addresses conversations about him and Ye being at odds.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryYoung Guru Details Jay-Z's Warning To Roc-A-Fella Rappers Over 50 CentJay-Z previously revealed that he warned the Roc-A-Fella roster of 50 Cent.By Aron A.
- MusicDame Dash Names Kanye West The "Greatest" Roc-A-Fella Artist Over Jay-ZThe former Roc-A-Fella boss says that Ye creates art for the sake of art while Hov makes music for money.By Erika Marie