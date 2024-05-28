Dame Dash Claims JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'" Was Actually About Him: "He Was Just Pretending To Be Me"

BYCole Blake240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
44th GRAMMY Awards - Family Tree OutKast Pre-Grammy Party
Damon Dash and Jay-Z (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

Dame Dash says he's the real inspiration behind this classic JAY-Z track.

Dame Dash says that JAY-Z was just "pretending" to be him for the song "Big Pimpin'" and that he's the actual inspiration. He discussed the track during an interview with the Moguls In The Making podcast as caught by The Shade Room on Tuesday. When one of the hosts noted that they heard Dash was the inspiration for the song, he confirmed: "Everything Jay said, he was pretending to be me."

In the comments section of the post, fans were tired of hearing Dash speak on JAY-Z. "There should be a rule that if you book Dame Dash for a show that you're not allowed to ask Jay Z questions. We don't care anymore," one user wrote in a popular comment. Another added: "People booking dame to talk about jay z are just as much of a problem of him talking about jay z."

Read More: Jay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella Shares

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Perform Together On "The Black Album Tour" At Madison Square Garden

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during JAY-Z "The Black Album Tour" Live at Madison Square. Garden - Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for New York Post)

JAY-Z dropped "Big Pimpin'" back in 1999 as one of the singles single from his fourth studio album Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter. The track features an appearance from UGK as well as production from Timbaland. It peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified three times platinum by the RIAA. Check out Dame Dash's latest comments on the track below.

Dame Dash Speaks On JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'"

In other Dame Dash news, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder is facing another lawsuit from Josh Webber. The Dear Frank director hit him with a defamation of character filing on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dame Dash Will Have To Sell His Remaining Roc-A-Fella Records Shares To Pay Off Debt

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Los Angeles Fashion Week - V for Violet Fashion Show and Launch Party Featuring Anthony Castro DesignsMusicDame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For Interest In Roc-A-Fella Inc.: “Disrespectful Sh*t”48.4K
GQ Magazine Celebrates BVLGARI's New Ergon Watch with "The Men Who Embody New York Spirit and Style"MusicDame Dash At Risk Of Losing Roc-A-Fella Shares4.6K
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside PartyMusicDame Dash Calls Out JAY-Z, Says He Misused Roc-A-Fella Funds To Block Him From Selling His Shares11.4K
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - BackstageMusicDame Dash Claims He's "Retaking" Roc-A-Fella Amid JAY-Z Dispute3.1K