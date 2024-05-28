Dame Dash Claims JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'" Was Actually About Him: "He Was Just Pretending To Be Me"

Dame Dash says that JAY-Z was just "pretending" to be him for the song "Big Pimpin'" and that he's the actual inspiration. He discussed the track during an interview with the Moguls In The Making podcast as caught by The Shade Room on Tuesday. When one of the hosts noted that they heard Dash was the inspiration for the song, he confirmed: "Everything Jay said, he was pretending to be me."

In the comments section of the post, fans were tired of hearing Dash speak on JAY-Z. "There should be a rule that if you book Dame Dash for a show that you're not allowed to ask Jay Z questions. We don't care anymore," one user wrote in a popular comment. Another added: "People booking dame to talk about jay z are just as much of a problem of him talking about jay z."

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Perform Together On "The Black Album Tour" At Madison Square Garden

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during JAY-Z "The Black Album Tour" Live at Madison Square. Garden - Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for New York Post)

JAY-Z dropped "Big Pimpin'" back in 1999 as one of the singles single from his fourth studio album Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter. The track features an appearance from UGK as well as production from Timbaland. It peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified three times platinum by the RIAA. Check out Dame Dash's latest comments on the track below.

Dame Dash Speaks On JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'"

In other Dame Dash news, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder is facing another lawsuit from Josh Webber. The Dear Frank director hit him with a defamation of character filing on Tuesday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

