Dame Dash Claims He Nearly Started Rapping Amid "Trouble" At Roc-A-Fella

Dame Dash says that he considered turning to rapping himself as Roc-A-Fella struggled during the early stages. Appearing on the Moguls in the Making podcast, the label's co-founder explained that, had JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'" not blown up as it did, he would've gotten in the studio.

“In that moment, Roc-A-Fella was in trouble and if that ‘Big Pimpin” didn’t work, I was gon’ start rapping," he claimed. "[I don’t got bars, but] I would have just did it for the company.” Elsewhere in the interview, he also suggested that JAY-Z was merely pretending to be him on the song. "Everything Jay said, he was pretending to be me," he claimed.

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Attend New York City Fashion Week

Jay-Z and Damon Dash during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Baby Phat - Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Dash additionally reflected on the feud between JAY-Z and Nas and claimed there was never any concern over possible violence. In doing so, he compared it to The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac. “There was no fear of us getting hurt when it came to Nas. I’m telling you right now, there was no fear of any violence when it came to that,” he insisted. “There was no fear when it came to us of any battle that we had when it came to violence. We were never worried about that. Now, ‘Pac and Biggie, n****s got killed. But n****s get killed in Hip Hop now. They be battling and then they end up dead. It’s a little more serious now.” Check out his full comments during the interview below.

Dame Dash Speaks On Roc-A-Fella Records

As for "Big Pimpin'" the track ended up being a massive success for Roc-A-Fella. It peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified three times platinum by the RIAA. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

