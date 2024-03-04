Dame Dash Needs Help Paying For Legal Representation In Lawsuit: Report

Dame Dash is finding more issues than he bargained for in a lawsuit against him from photographer Monique Bunn. Moreover, according to court documents exclusively obtained by AllHipHop, he breached his agreement with the legal firm representing him in this $51 million case, Sanders Roberts LLP. They filed a motion to withdraw as representatives of the New York City native, as well as of Damon Dash Studios, Poppington LLC, and Raquel Horn. According to the firm, all co-defendants have not fulfilled their contractual obligations, with Dash specifically being accused of not paying them properly under a retainer agreement and resulting in enforcement action against all parties.

Furthermore, the firm's partner Felton T. Newell claimed that they spent a lot of time, energy, and resources on representing Dame Dash, but that he's very behind on his legal bills. Apparently, this relationship broke down so heavily that Sanders Roberts LLP no longer feels able to represent him or his goals. The court will address this request on May 28, 2024, but the Roc-A-Fella executive will still have representation in the form of lawyer Xavier Robert Donaldson if the court grants the motion, as Donaldson is still representing him at press time.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, for those unaware, this lawsuit began in April of 2019 from photographer Monique Bunn and her lawyer Christopher Brown. The story goes that Bunn stayed at Dame Dash's L.A. mansion for a photoshoot for his Poppington brand. According to the photographer, Jay-Z's former partner exhibited inappropriate behavior and unlawfully kept a hard drive with over 100,000 celebrity snaps. The court cleared him of sexual assault charges, but his libel liability led to a $30,000 award for defamation to Bunn.

However, now the photographer and her attorney are seeking more action from the court, calling for a new trial to receive her due compensation for property damage. Also, Bunn has another lawsuit against Dash and his wife for $1 million for a separate defamation incident, in which they allegedly claimed she was a thief for unauthorized credit card charges in a video. He denied any and all claims and thinks that Brown is trying to extort him, as he's already won two suits against him. The 52-year-old's legal team thinks these are all attempts to harass and abuse the legal system for media attention. For more news and the latest updates on Dame Dash, stick around on HNHH.

