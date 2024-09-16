Dame Dash Earns Key Legal Victory Against Sexual Assault Accuser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Damon Dash won't have to face another trial in the case.

Damon Dash won his latest legal battle after a judge rejected Monique Bunn's attempt at getting a new trial in her case against the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, as caught by AllHipHop. She previously accused him of sexual assault and of stealing over 100,000 photographs she had stored on various hard drives.

Despite a jury ruling against her federal court, they did find Dame guilty of defamation, which resulted in a $30,000 award for Bunn. Her lawyer, Christopher Brown, attempted to argue that the verdict went against the reality of the evidence and that the pictures were worth far more than that. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee has now ruled that the argument is insufficient.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Bunn's case isn't the only legal drama Dame has been battling in recent months. In order to settle a judgment he owes to filmmaker Josh Weber over a dispute regarding the movie Dear Frank, Dame is being forced to sell off his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records. It hasn't proven to be as easy as it sounds, however, as JAY-Z has been attempting to block him from doing so. In a legal notice, last month, he confirmed that the copyright for Reasonable Doubt will officially belong to him in 2031. Dame fired back at the move on Instagram: "They can say what they want, this shit is still for sale. You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!"

In other news, Dame has been feuding on social media with 50 Cent. 50 had taken a jab at him and his financial woes during an appearance on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast. Be on the lookout for further updates on Damon Dash on HotNewHipHop.

