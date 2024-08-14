Dame Dash Fires Back At JAY-Z For His Latest Move Regarding "Reasonable Doubt"

BYCole Blake532 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
Dame Dash isn't fazed.

Dame Dash isn't fazed by JAY-Z's attorneys filing a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from Roc-A-Fella to his possession in 2031. The label's co-founder is still trying to sell off his shares of the company and reaffirmed his plans in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. "They can say what they want, this sh*t is still for sale," he clarified. "You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!"

Fans shared their support for Dame in the comments section of his post. "Rocafella wouldn’t be a household name if it wasn’t for Dame!! Marketing genius! Shout out to #Harlem," one user wrote. Another top comment added: "Jay Z can't break bread, he has to have the whole loaf, crust & crumbs."

Read More: Jay-Z Files Notice About Future “Reasonable Doubt” Rights Before Dame Dash Auction

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Pose Together At The 40/40 Club

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It's unclear whether anyone will actually step up and buy the shares from Dame. Lupe Fiasco recently suggested that Drake has the means and should do so in a post on social media. "@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," he wrote. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit. But also on savages st fk it…either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be. Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."

Dame Dash Still Wants To Sell His Shares

Dame will use whatever he makes from the sale to cover a massive $823,000 judgment he owes to Josh Weber for copyright infringement and defamation over the 2016 film Dear Frank. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dame Dash Will Reportedly Have Roc-A-Fella Shares Auctioned Off After Sale Attempts

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...