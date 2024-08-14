Dame Dash Fires Back At JAY-Z For His Latest Move Regarding "Reasonable Doubt"

Dame Dash isn't fazed.

Dame Dash isn't fazed by JAY-Z's attorneys filing a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from Roc-A-Fella to his possession in 2031. The label's co-founder is still trying to sell off his shares of the company and reaffirmed his plans in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. "They can say what they want, this sh*t is still for sale," he clarified. "You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!"

Fans shared their support for Dame in the comments section of his post. "Rocafella wouldn’t be a household name if it wasn’t for Dame!! Marketing genius! Shout out to #Harlem," one user wrote. Another top comment added: "Jay Z can't break bread, he has to have the whole loaf, crust & crumbs."

Dame Dash & JAY-Z Pose Together At The 40/40 Club

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It's unclear whether anyone will actually step up and buy the shares from Dame. Lupe Fiasco recently suggested that Drake has the means and should do so in a post on social media. "@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," he wrote. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit. But also on savages st fk it…either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be. Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree."

Dame Dash Still Wants To Sell His Shares