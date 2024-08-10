Jay-Z Files Notice About Future “Reasonable Doubt” Rights Before Dame Dash Auction

BYCaroline Fisher1084 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Jay Z attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)
The rights to "Reasonable Doubt" will officially become Jay-Z's in 2031.

Dame Dash had been trying to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares for some time, but earlier this month, it was revealed that the U.S. Marshall would publicly auction off his 33.3% interest in the company. The auction is scheduled for later this month, according to TMZ, and it looks like Jay-Z is getting prepared. Recently, the hitmaker's attorneys filed a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from Roc-A-Fella to Shawn Carter come 2031.

The outlet also notes that the rights would have gone back to Jay-Z 35 years after the album's release anyway. The filing simply makes it official. This means that whoever ends up winning the auction later this month will get one-third of Reasonable Doubt revenue for only about six years. The minimum bid is $1.2 million.

Read More: JAY-Z Recorded An Iconic Drake Feature After A Grueling Two Hour Show

Reasonable Doubt Rights To Revert To Jay-Z In 2031

Jay-Z and Damon Dash backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Thursday, December 13, 2001. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

Anyone interested in the auction has been encouraged to email Christopher Brown, Josh Webber's attorney. Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures won a massive civil suit against Dash back in 2022 over defamation and copyright infringement. He's accused of telling people he owned the rights to the film Dear Frank, which Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures produced, despite having been dropped from the project. Reportedly, the auction is intended to cover the judgment.

Again, this comes after Dame Dash unsuccessfully tried to sell his Roc-A Fella shares for years. Last month, Lupe Fiasco even hopped online to suggest that Drake buy them. What do you think of Jay-Z filing a notice that the rights to Reasonable Doubt will be his in 2031? What about them going up for auction later this month to cover a civil suit judgment? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Explains How Drake And JAY-Z Are "The Greatest Ever" In Different Ways

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...