Jay-Z Files Notice About Future “Reasonable Doubt” Rights Before Dame Dash Auction

The rights to "Reasonable Doubt" will officially become Jay-Z's in 2031.

Dame Dash had been trying to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares for some time, but earlier this month, it was revealed that the U.S. Marshall would publicly auction off his 33.3% interest in the company. The auction is scheduled for later this month, according to TMZ, and it looks like Jay-Z is getting prepared. Recently, the hitmaker's attorneys filed a notice that the rights to his 1996 album Reasonable Doubt will switch from Roc-A-Fella to Shawn Carter come 2031.

The outlet also notes that the rights would have gone back to Jay-Z 35 years after the album's release anyway. The filing simply makes it official. This means that whoever ends up winning the auction later this month will get one-third of Reasonable Doubt revenue for only about six years. The minimum bid is $1.2 million.

Reasonable Doubt Rights To Revert To Jay-Z In 2031

Jay-Z and Damon Dash backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Thursday, December 13, 2001. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

Anyone interested in the auction has been encouraged to email Christopher Brown, Josh Webber's attorney. Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures won a massive civil suit against Dash back in 2022 over defamation and copyright infringement. He's accused of telling people he owned the rights to the film Dear Frank, which Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures produced, despite having been dropped from the project. Reportedly, the auction is intended to cover the judgment.