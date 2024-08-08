JAY-Z Recorded An Iconic Drake Feature After A Grueling Two Hour Show

Hov somehow managed to deliver.

Drake and JAY-Z have a lot in common. Both are among the biggest rappers of all time. Both have parlayed their success into other ventures. And both maintained relevance for decades. It's no wonder these two see each other as kindred spirits. Drake and JAY-Z have collaborated five times since 2009 (six if you count "Off That"). "Talk Up" has become a fan favorite over the years, and a recent anecdote from JAY's engineer, Young Guru, has given fans even more respect for the 2018 release.

Drake initiated the whole thing. The rapper dropped 100 GBs of unreleased material on August 6, which included footage of him and JAY-Z making "Talk Up." Young Guru saw the footage, and decided to shed light on the unique circumstances in which the song came together. He detailed the experience on his IG Story, and revealed that JAY-Z recorded it right after a concert. "Hov has to do a verse [for Drake]," he recalled. "We are on On the Run 2. Remember I’m the DJ. Hov hit me and simply said 'Set up a studio in the venue' I’m like 'what'? But of course I get it done... He literally wrote that verse after doing a full two-hour show."

Young Guru Shared The JAY-Z Story On Instagram

Guru's account lines up with the footage that Drake released. The Toronto rapper is asked whether he plans to rest, but he insisted he stay up until JAY-Z sent his verse over. "I don’t want him to hit me and be like, 'Hey, what do you think of this?' and I’m not there to respond," he said. JAY-Z and Guru were under the wire, but they managed to get the verse done in time. The latter recalls the lofi tech they had access to on such short notice. "I had to tether my phone to my computer to send the session to @ovo40," he explained. "I made it too the club just in time for my set."

Young Guru and JAY-Z were thrilled with outcome. Guru did note, on his IG Story, though, that the best musical moments often come from stressful situations. "When y’all hear this work I sometimes wonder if you understand how much goes into it," he wrote. "Classic Nights!!!! And I killed my set lol." "Talk Up" is not mentioned as often as other Drake and JAY-Z collabs like "Light Up" or "Pound Cake," but the story behind it does make it an extra boost. Keep it's creation in mind next time you listen.