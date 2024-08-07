JAY-Z Scores Revenge As Cop Takes Plea Deal In Champagne Theft Case

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
The officer will be resigning from the force.

One of three New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives who stands accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of champagne from JAY-Z has admitted to the wrongdoing and resigned from the force. The three men, Jonathan Gonzalez, Warren Golden, and Wojciech Czech, allegedly stole two unopened bottles worth $2,900 while patrolling for drugs at the Electric Zoo Music Festival on Randall’s Island. Gonzalez and Czech were charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Additionally, Golden and Gonzalez received charges of official misconduct for failing to prevent theft.

On account of admitting to the crime, Czech will only receive one count of misdemeanor petty larceny and serve 15 days of community service while resigning from the NYPD. “In addition to the alleged theft that occurred, none of these Officers stepped up and stopped this activity. Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else,” said District Attorney Bragg, as caught by AllHipHop.

JAY-Z & Beyonce Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th. GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bragg first indicted the trio back in May 2023. At the time, Czech and his legal team were much more adamant about his innocence. “(My client) is shocked and saddened by these allegations,” Czech’s attorney, Attorney Oliver Storch, said at the time. “He has pleaded not guilty and asks the public to withhold judgment until the charges can be fully addressed in the appropriate forum. Detective Czech loves being in the business of protecting and saving lives.”

Prior to Czech's admission, Gonzalez owned up to the crime and quit as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

