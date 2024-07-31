50 Cent Recalls JAY-Z & Roc Nation Trying To Keep Him From Performing At The Super Bowl

50 Cent says Eminem had to stand up for him.

50 Cent says JAY-Z's company, Roc Nation, attempted to keep him from performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022. He reflected on the historic performance and how it nearly never happened without the help of Eminem during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"They wanted to leave me out of it. They didn’t want me there," he remarked, which prompted a request for an explaination. He continued: "Roc Nation. Yeah, they didn’t want me there. Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it. When that happens, you go, 'Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there. I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me."

50 Cent Performs At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

It's not the first time 50's brought up the story. On several occasions over the two years since, he's thanked Eminem for sticking up for him. “50 is like a brother to me,” Eminem told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about their relationship. “50 has proven again and again that there’s really nothing he can’t do, and nobody gets in the way of him getting it done.” Outside of music, 50's working with Eminem through his G-Unit Film and Television company to produce a series based on the Detroit rapper's 2002 film, 8 Mile. Check out 50 on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter below.

50 Cent Appears On The Cover Of The Hollywood Reporter