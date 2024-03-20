Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Labels Him A "Teacher, Mentor, Brother, Guardian," & More

Snoop Dogg spoke in honor of Dr. Dre at the legendary producer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In doing so, he reflected on meeting Dre early in his career and even performed a freestyle tribute to him.

“I wanna thank me,” he joked to begin the speech. “For taking the call from Warren and Dr. Dre in ’91, even though I hung up on Warren a few times ’cause I thought the n***a was lying. I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly a good friend.” From there, he discussed Dre bringing him along to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At that point, he broke into a freestyle performance: “Dr. Dre, my brother from another mother, a rock in the sands on the beach he’d soon discover/Now we deep cover, blood brothers on a mission, Dre’s edition. House with no furniture, studio in the back with a little bit of food in the kitchen/Long Beach to Compton to Calabasas, compositions; pay attention/Quincy had Michael, they rewrote the cycle/So if Dre is Q and Mike is Snoop, we bang G thang, muthafuckin supergroup.” Check out Snoop's full tribute to Dre below.

Snoop Dogg Speaks At Dr. Dre's Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Later in the day, Snoop joined Dre for an interview on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel. On the show, he starred alongside Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent in a "Dre's Anatomy" sketch. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

