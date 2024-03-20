Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, & Snoop Dogg Star In "Dre's Anatomy" Skit With Jimmy Kimmel

The sketch was a play on "Grey's Anatomy."

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg all starred in a "Dre's Anatomy" skit on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night. For the bit, the group of rappers attempted to locate the comedian's penis with a magnifying glass and telescope. By the end of the sketch, the sounds of the medical equipment transition into "Still D.R.E." and Eminem pops up to joke with 50 Cent.

In addition to appearing in the skit, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent, without Eminem, sat down with Kimmel for an interview on the show. In doing so, Dre revealed that Eminem has a new album coming out later this year that he contributed to. “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” he said.

Dr. Dre Brings 50 Cent, Eminem, & Snoop Dogg To Walk Of Fame Ceremony

50 Cent, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Dre went on to confirm that Eminem gave him permission to make the announcement. He explained: "So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.” Check out the sketch on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel below.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, & Eminem Star In Jimmy Kimmel Skit

Earlier in the day, the group all joined Dre in Hollywood to celebrate the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

