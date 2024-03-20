Dr. Dre Faces Criticism For Abusive Past After Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dr. Dre is facing backlash on social media for his alleged abusive past, following the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite the celebratory ceremony, some fans weren't happy with paying tribute to a man responsible for such controversial actions.

"Dr Dre has been named as a violent abuser by multiple women. He has stated himself that he was violent but yeah, lets give this name a star and name a grammy award after him. The music industry is sick," one user on Twitter wrote. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the post on Instagram, other fans had mixed responses. While some did agree, many came to the defense of Dre, and even brought up Chris Brown. "If y’all can forgive Dr Dre y’all can forgive Chris Brown," one user wrote. Another wrote: "What’s does he’s violent past have to do with the greatest hits of all time he brought us Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and so many great artist."

Dr. Dre Poses With Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg On Walk Of Fame

(L-R) US rappers Eminem, 50 Cent, honoree Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg poses for photos during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony honoring Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The ceremony was a star-studded event, with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine, and more celebrities all in attendance. At the podium, Dre reflected on the support he's received over the years. "I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that," he said. "Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I'm nowhere near done. You better believe there's a lot more coming." Dre added: "Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

Fans Condemn Dr. Dre For Violent Past

After the ceremony, Dre confirmed on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel that Eminem will be dropping a new album this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

