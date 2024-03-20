Dr. Dre Reveals Bombshell Eminem Album Update

Eminem is easily one of the biggest legends in the music world. Overall, the hip-hop pioneer has classic records and classic songs. However, the last time we heard an album from Em was back in early 2020 with Music To Be Murdered By. His last few albums haven't gotten the critical reception that you would hope for, and it has some wondering whether he has lost his touch. That said, he has a lot of friends in the industry, including Dr. Dre. Dre knows how to get an artist right, and it seems like he is doing just that.

After getting his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent made their way to Live! With Jimmy Kimmel. It was here where Dre made a bombshell announcement. As you can see at the 25-minute mark below, Dr. Dre revealed that Eminem will be dropping an album this year. “Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” he said. Overall, this is huge news. Moreover, Dre revealed that he has some songs to mix, and that his fingerprints will be on this record.

Eminem On The Way

“And I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show," Dr. Dre said. "So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

Let us know if you are excited for the new Eminem album, in the comments section below. What are your expectations for this new album?

