Cole Bennett Directs Eminem's "Doomsday 2" Visual With Denzel Curry, Big Sean, And Other Friends

The Slim Shady joint comes from Lyrical Lemonade's January LP, "All Is Yellow."

BYHayley Hynes
Doomsday2EminemVideo

Earlier this month marked the 25th anniversary of Eminem's "My Name Is." The classic song remains one of the rapper's best-known releases, though he's still sharing new music with us all this time later. Marshall Mathers has matured a lot since he first got his big break, but his fast-paced flow remains undefeated. We've heard him and Benzino going back and forth on various diss tracks in recent weeks. In particular, hip-hop heads are loving his work on Lyrical Lemonade's compilation album, All Is Yellow, in late January.

Em appears on "Doomsday 2" with some words for his rival and today (March 13), he and Cole Bennett finally unleashed their music video. "Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh /What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe," the Detroit native remarks. "'Go at his neck,' how the f**k is that? / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have?" he continues over production from Daniyel, John Nocito, Mel-Man, and Dr. Dre.

Read More: Eminem Celebrates "My Name Is" 25th Anniversary With Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts

Eminem Carries Himself With Confidence Through "Doomsday 2"

As Uproxx notes, Bennett opted to use the same building where he filmed the original "Doomsday" visual with Cordae and Juice WRLD. While the camera keeps its focus almost entirely on Mathers, we do see cameos from several other rap icons. Teezo Touchdown, JID, Big Sean, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Babytron all appear throughout, along with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd fame. After proving his lyrical prowess on "Doomsday 2," rumours of Eminem "falling off" have all but been put to bed. Now, we're curious to see what he has in store for us next.

Other popular titles to appear on All Is Yellow earlier this winter include "Guitar In My Room" with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi, "Stop Giving Me Advice" from Jack Harlow and Dave, plus Latto, Swae Lee, and Amine's "Special." Tap into the full 14-track LP at the link below, and check back in with HNHH this weekend to stream more of our release recommendations.

Read More: "All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De Force

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
lyrical lemonade all is yellowMusic Videos"All Is Yellow," Lyrical Lemonade & Cole Bennett's Debut, Is A Tour De Force
2022 Summer Smash FestivalMusic VideosLyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And More
https---images.genius.com-4b24327229db4d5839872970dae02d32.1000x1000x1Music VideosJuice WRLD And Cordae Team Up On New Single, "Doomsday"
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime ShowMusic VideosEminem Disses Coi Leray & Insinuates Benzino Is Gay On "Doomsday Pt. 2"