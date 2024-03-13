Cole Bennett Directs Eminem's "Doomsday 2" Visual With Denzel Curry, Big Sean, And Other Friends

Earlier this month marked the 25th anniversary of Eminem's "My Name Is." The classic song remains one of the rapper's best-known releases, though he's still sharing new music with us all this time later. Marshall Mathers has matured a lot since he first got his big break, but his fast-paced flow remains undefeated. We've heard him and Benzino going back and forth on various diss tracks in recent weeks. In particular, hip-hop heads are loving his work on Lyrical Lemonade's compilation album, All Is Yellow, in late January.

Em appears on "Doomsday 2" with some words for his rival and today (March 13), he and Cole Bennett finally unleashed their music video. "Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh /What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe," the Detroit native remarks. "'Go at his neck,' how the f**k is that? / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have?" he continues over production from Daniyel, John Nocito, Mel-Man, and Dr. Dre.

Eminem Carries Himself With Confidence Through "Doomsday 2"

As Uproxx notes, Bennett opted to use the same building where he filmed the original "Doomsday" visual with Cordae and Juice WRLD. While the camera keeps its focus almost entirely on Mathers, we do see cameos from several other rap icons. Teezo Touchdown, JID, Big Sean, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Babytron all appear throughout, along with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd fame. After proving his lyrical prowess on "Doomsday 2," rumours of Eminem "falling off" have all but been put to bed. Now, we're curious to see what he has in store for us next.

Other popular titles to appear on All Is Yellow earlier this winter include "Guitar In My Room" with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi, "Stop Giving Me Advice" from Jack Harlow and Dave, plus Latto, Swae Lee, and Amine's "Special." Tap into the full 14-track LP at the link below, and check back in with HNHH this weekend to stream more of our release recommendations.

