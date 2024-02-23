Eminem Fans React To The Rapper Still Using A Blackberry

Eminem has been rapping for a long time. His career spans more than 20 years and while fans still debate exactly how much of the material he's released is good, there's no doubt that he's one of the most influential and respected artists in the genre. While Em has adapted his style to evolving rap sounds, though sometimes reluctantly, he doesn't seem to have done the same thing with his tech. Fans realized that was the case when a new photo of him popped up online where he appears to be using an old Blackberry phone.

The picture was posted to Instagram by DJ Whoo Kid and sees Eminem in his dressing room. In the caption he explains what's going on and concludes by pointing out "He still has a blackberry phone." In the comments, fans react to Em still having a Blackberry, even after the company has ceased making them anymore. "LMAOOOO the blackberry phone" and "Does using a Blackberry keep you from aging or what Slim!?" two comments on the post read. Check out the picture and the fan reactions to it below.

Eminem's Blackberry Phone Shocks Fans

Much of the news surrounding Eminem in recent weeks spawned from his appearance on the new Lyrical Lemonade album. He took the opportunity to spit a Benzino diss track where he even named Coi Leray among his disses. The track led to a pair of response songs from Benzino who also brought Em up numerous times in the following weeks.

Last week, Benzino appeared on Drink Champs to discuss the beef. Unfortunately for him, the interview ended with him tearing up while discussing the beef with Em. That resulted in even more criticism aimed at Benzino online. which he felt the need to clap back at in the days that followed the show. What do you think of Eminem still using a blackberry? Do you think it's actually the only phone he has? Let us know in the comment section below.

