Benzino Breaks Down In Tears Over Eminem Beef On "Drink Champs"

It's no secret that Benzino and Eminem have been at odds for years now, but according to the former, it's taken more of a toll on him than fans realize. During a recent episode of Drink Champs, the Source icon reflected on his beef with Slim Shady, revealing that it's had a major negative impact on his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray. Benzino says that at the end of the day, he wishes that he and Eminem could just work things out so they can both move forward.

"I don't have nothing against Eminem. He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more," he described tearfully. "My daughter came into the industry figuring 'I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad' ... I don't hate Eminem, I don't know him to hate him. I don't hate white people. I'm tired of this s**t, man. It's just too much. I don't want to be the bad guy."

Benzino Insists He Doesn't "Hate" Eminem

Clearly, Benzino has had enough of the back and forth, and fans can't blame him. Just last month, Eminem reignited their feud with some jabs on "Doomsday Pt. 2," insinuating that Benzino's gay and dissing Coi Leray. "I hear that you been creepin' on the low in them cheap hotels that they catch you in. Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-10, never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn, in a room with one single bed, two men," he raps.

Benzino fired back with not one but two response tracks, "Vulturius" and "Rap Elvis," and some fans argue that he came out on top. What do you think of Benzino getting emotional about his beef with Eminem on Drink Champs? What about the rest of the episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

