Eminem Disses Coi Leray & Benzino On "Doomsday Pt. 2"

Eminem revisited familiar territory this week by dissing Benzino and Coi Leray on his feature on the new Lyrical Lemonade album, "Doomsday Pt. 2." It's over a remix of his classic "Role Model" beat from back in the day, and it once again aims at The Source magazine's former co-owner while also dragging his daughter into the mix. Of course, this is hardly surprising given the two men's feud, but the "Players" hitmaker received explicit mention, so this is a little bit more loaded and combative than most recent attacks. However, as far as the actual bars, there's not a whole lot to see here given past material from Em versus Benzino. Still, it will be interesting to see if either of them respond.

"Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn't laugh," Eminem raps about Benzino on "Doomsday Pt. 2." What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? Arms so short he can't even touch his hands when they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks.

"Sorry, I don't mean to upset you, Ben', when I talk about all the debt you in," Eminem continued. "I hear that you been creepin' on the low in them cheap hotels that they catch you in. Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-10, never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn, in a room with one single bed, two men." Then, things ramped up more than we've seen before when he brought up Coi Leray who -– much like her father -– probably won't be happy about this shade. "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day, but this doesn't bring me no joy to say, guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?"

