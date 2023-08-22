Benzino & Eminem’s Beef Held Slim Shady Back From Scoring 5-Mic Review From “The Source”

Of the many music genres that exist, hip-hop is arguably the best known for beef unfolding between artists. There have been plenty of legendary feuds and diss tracks over the decades, many of which are still talked about today. On Matt Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, media proprietor Benzino stopped by to discuss his long-spanning drama with Eminem, who he still hasn’t totally forgiven for what transpired between them in the past. As it turns out, at the height of Zino’s career, he actually made sure that the 8 Mile actor didn’t receive the ultimate accolade, a five-mic review from The Source magazine.

“I was the top of my muthaf**kin’ food chain,” Coi Leray’s father said while reflecting on the early 2000s. “I was the top of a damn near $75 million company when ni**as wasn’t getting money like that, I got that big money first and I was the top of that,” Benzino further bragged of his past successes. Because of his high status in the industry, the 58-year-old knew that he had the power to determine how the public was perceiving artists, especially since social media wasn’t around at the time.

Benzino Addresses His Beef with Eminem on My Expert Opinion

“So when the Eminem thing came through ‘The Source,’ at this point, it’s getting disrespectful. So how the f**k am I gonna have this ni**a in my magazine? Would you?” Benzino told Hoffa and his co-hosts. “You’re not gonna put nobody in your magazine to give this ni**a five mics after this ni**a’s being disrespectful. You wouldn’t do it, man. Nobody would.”

Shortly before Benzino revisited his beef with Eminem on My Expert Opinion, the Detroit-born lyricist found himself at odds with another industry veteran – Melle Mel. The latter responded to Slim Shady’s “Realest” verse with a diss track of his own earlier this month but ultimately admitted that it fell short. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

