Melle Mel Says His Eminem Diss “Fell Short”

Melle Mel has spoken up after dropping his ruthlessly mocked diss track aimed at Eminem. The beef between the two MCs has been festering since March when Melle Mel said that Eminem is only as well-regarded as he is because the Detroit rapper is white. That led to a lot of backlash from a lot of industry legends. However, Mel doubled down on his comments.

Eminem stayed mostly out of the drama. That was until he dropped a bar about Mel during a feature on Ez Mil’s new single “Realest”. Mel’s response was an underwhelming and overly complex 73-second diss track. “Melle Mel, the producer 🤢, the engineer, the company that made the pen that Melle Mel wrote with, the company that made the paper he wrote this BS on, the front-desk person that let him in the studio, and what else am I missing?,” on X/Twitter used summarized the general attitude towards the “diss”. However, now Mel himself has addressed the track.

Melle Mel Admits Eminem Diss Wasn’t His Best

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: GrandMaster Melle Mel performs onstage during the Grandmaster Flash & Friends “Birth Of A Culture: The 4 Elements Block Party” at Crotona Park on August 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

“In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape,” Mel said in a statement. “Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment. I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side. That is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty—a truly commendable aspect.”

Furthermore, he continued. “From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem’s exception prowess as an emcee, without reservation,” he continued. “My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere. It is important to acknowledge that the dynamics of Hip-Hop have evolved over distinct eras. It’s inevitable that not everyone will resonate with my perspective, just as I may not fully comprehend others. Throughout my involvement in shaping the Hip-Hop landscape, the cornerstone has been built upon a foundation of mutual respect, even when personal preferences may differ.”

