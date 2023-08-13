Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” At Iowa State Fair

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently third in the polling for the upcoming Republican presidential primaries, rapped the lyrics to Eminem’s iconic song, “Lose Yourself,” at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. Multiple clips of the performance have been circulating on social media throughout the day.

In one of the clips, he raps: “It don’t matter, he’s dope/He knows that, but he’s broke/He’s so sad that he knows/When he goes back to this mobile home, that’s when it’s/Back to the lab again, yo, this whole rap shift/He better go capture this moment and hope it don’t pass him.”

Vivek Ramaswamy At The Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Biotech millionaire and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledges his supporters at the conclusion of one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ “Fair-Side Chats” at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states that will test candidates with the 2024 caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy labeled it his favorite song to walk out to while speaking with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during her “fair-side chat” event. “It’s like, young and scrappy,” he explained. Reynolds responded: “I am really starting to understand my age. I’m going to have to go look that up.” During the rest of his time on stage, Ramaswamy labeled the “climate change agenda” a “hoax” while also promising to sign a “declaration of independence from Communist China.” Ramaswamy currently polls at 6.1%, significantly behind Ron DeSantis at 15.1% and Trump, at 52.1%. The figure still leaves him in third place, however. Check out the clip of him performing “Lose Yourself” below.

Vivek Ramaswamy Performs “Lose Yourself”

Eminem likely wouldn’t be thrilled to see Ramaswamy performing his hit song, as he’s called out fellow Republican Donald Trump on numerous occasions over the years. At one point, he previously argued that the former President’s supporters are “brainwashed.” He also dissed him during a BET Hip Hop Awards cypher in 2017.

