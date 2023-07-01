Ed Sheeran is currently in the third and final leg of his +–=÷× Tour. The Mathematics Tour began all the way back in April 2022 with shows at Croke Park in Dublin. The first leg of the tour ran until September 2022 before taking a hiatus until February 2023. It was then that the tour began its second leg, spending a month in Oceania before traveling to North America at the end of April. The North American leg began with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and has been crisscrossing the country ever since. At the time of writing, the tour is set to end in Inglewood in September.

On July 15, Sheeran was performing at Ford Field in Detroit. Supported by Rosa Linn and Khalid, it would be Sheeran’s last show before a seven-day break. According to the tour schedule, Sheeran will next be performing in Nashville. Now Detroit has a deep musical history. Of course, it’s known as the Home of Motown. However, a certain subsection of music fans will also know it as the home of 8 Mile and Enminen.

Eminen Summoned By Sheeran Cover

During the concert, Sheeran announced that he wanted to play something for the hometown crowd. And so, he began to play “Lose Yourself”, the Eminien classic. Sheeran gets through the first verse just fine. And then seemingly out of nowhere, Eminem is stage rapping. Honestly, this might just be proof that the Detroit rapper is some sort of musical wizard summoned by his own songs.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Eminem and Sheeran have interacted. A few months ago, Sheeran revealed the profound impact that Eminem had on his life as a child. “(My uncle) just said to my dad, ‘This guy is the next Bob Dylan. You gotta let him listen,’” he recounted. “And by learning that record – and rapping it back to back to back to back – it cured my stutter,” Sheeran told The Howard Stern Show back in May. The pair also performed “Stan” together when Eminem was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

