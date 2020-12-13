lose yourself
- SongsEminem's "Lose Yourself" Turns 21: StreamBack in 2021 the lead single from the "8 Mile" soundtrack reached one billion streams on Spotify.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicEminem Is Dropping "Mom's Spaghetti" Sauce Line, Fans Demand AlbumEminem is giving people sauce, but not the kind of sauce you think.By Tallie Spencer
- PoliticsEminem’s Cease & Desist Letter Left Vivek Ramaswamy “Bummed,” His Wife SaysVivek Ramaswamy's wife says he was disappointed when Eminem sent him a cease-and-desist letter over his use of "Lose Yourself."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureVivek Ramaswamy's "Lose Yourself" State Fair Performance Results In Cease & Desist From EminemSlim Shady isn't interested in having his music used to promote anyone's political agendas.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsRepublican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Raps Eminem’s "Lose Yourself" At Iowa State FairVivek Ramaswamy showed off his Eminem fandom at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Joins Ed Sheeran To Perform "Lose Yourself" In DetroitThe British singer appeared to summon the hometown rapper out of thin air.By Ben Mock
- MusicMary J. Blige Uses Eminem Lyrics To Explain Why She's Okay With Not Being Paid For Super Bowl PerformanceMary J. Blige isn't getting paid to perform at the Super Bowl but she's okay with that.By Alex Zidel
- GramEminem Shows Up At His Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, For A Taste TestEminem pulled up to his restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, for a taste test.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEminem To Open "Mom's Spaghetti" Restaurant In DetroitYou will soon be able to get a taste of Eminem's vaunted "Mom's Spaghetti" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicEminem's Publisher's Lawsuit Against Spotify & HFA Approved By JudgeEminem publisher Eight Mile Style's ongoing lawsuit against Spotify and The Harry Fox Agency will continue in court. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEminem Reacts To "Lose Yourself" Hitting A BillionEminem takes a moment to reflect on the unstoppable success of "Lose Yourself," which officially hit one billion streams on Spotify. By Mitch Findlay
- GramEminem Comments On Barack Obama's "Lose Yourself" PerformanceEminem showed love to the former President.By Alexander Cole