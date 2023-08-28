Vivek Ramaswamy’s “Lose Yourself” State Fair Performance Results In Cease & Desist From Eminem

Presidential candidates have been known to pull off all kinds of antics in order to heighten their chances of winning the election – just look at Donald Trump. Amid the former POTUS’ seemingly endless legal woes, he continues to aim for one final term in the White House. As always, he has some competition, including Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The politician went viral earlier in August after performing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. Needless to say, the 8 Mile actor definitely wasn’t feeling it.

According to TMZ, Em got in touch with BMI with a request to prevent Ramaswamy from using his music in the future. In response, they sent a cease and desist letter to the potential future president making him aware of the restaurant owner’s objection to the use of his discography. “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter, obtained by DailyMail declares.

Eminem Wasn’t Feeling Republican Presidential Candidate’s Cover of His Hit Song

The Eminem Show artist may not want Ramaswamy using his bars to go viral again, but still, the 38-year-old is performing considerably well amongst his contemporaries. At the most recent GOP presidential debate, he won plenty of viewers over with his confidence and stance. He’s certainly faring better in the media than Trump, who’s continued to be the butt of many jokes thanks to his stone-faced mugshot.

Elsewhere in the world of hip-hop, Benzino admitted earlier this month that he played a role in Eminem’s failure to achieve a prestigious five-mic review from The Source magazine. The former media executive said that his enemy’s attitude put a rift between them. It still hasn’t fully been resolved all these years later. Read more about that at the link below, and check back again for more music/pop culture news updates.

