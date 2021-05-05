cease and desist
- GossipRick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Looks Unbothered On IG Live Amid Cease And Desist DramaTia Kemp hasn't let her feud with Rick Ross get her down.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross' Ex, Tia Kemp, Fires Back Over Cease & DesistRick Ross isn't going to like Tia Kemp's latest Instagram Live post.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Allegedly Hits Tia Kemp With Cease And Desist Amid Cristina Mackey DramaThe alleged letter accuses Kemp of "making disturbingly false and defamatory statements" about Ross and his family.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureVivek Ramaswamy's "Lose Yourself" State Fair Performance Results In Cease & Desist From EminemSlim Shady isn't interested in having his music used to promote anyone's political agendas.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralRob Gronkowski Takes Drip King Crown With Cease & Desist For Baby GronkReal Gronk has had enough of Baby Gronk.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Allegedly Sends Cease & Desist To STAR"The Breakfast Club" host appears to be cracking down on talk about his rape allegations.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureGunplay Sends Cease & Desist To DJ Envy, Internet Trolls Roast HimWho knew DJ Envy's charitable car show would bring him this much drama?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Victorious After Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes "Still D.R.E." VideoThe QAnon, far-right politician replied to Dre after he said she didn't have permission to use his classic hit in a video.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track Responds To BM's Comments About Shenseea's SonThe renowned producer is feeling tired of false accusations making rounds on the blog circuit.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFake Drake Hit With Cease & Desist From Drizzy & OVO SoundIzzy Drake shared the news via Instagram on real Drake's 36th birthday.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBlac Chyna Claps Back At Ava Louise's Sex Trafficking Claims With Cease And DesistThe TikToker (who previously started an infamous rumour about Ye and Jeffree Star) has accused the mother of two of trying to kidnap her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Hit With Cease & Desist From The Gap Over New MerchHe rejected the claim that the designs were similar and said, "I'm not ceasing sh*t!"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Trolled By Owner Of "College Dropout Burgers" Following Cease & DesistYe reportedly put a stop to a Australian restaurant that stole his artwork from his debut album, and now the owner is crying out for attention from the mogul.By Erika Marie
- RandomTessica "Gorilla Glue Girl" Brown Sends Cease & Desist Over Viral "Bad Idea" SongHer lawyers issued a cease and desist order over to several people/entities using her likeness in the song without permission. By Madusa S.
- GossipTristan Thompson's Alleged Mistress Won't Comply With Cease & DesistSydney Chase says she's "moving forward with the truth" after confirming she received a cease and desist letter from Tristan Thompson. By Aron A.