Beyoncé Reportedly Facing Cease And Desist Over Unauthorized Use Of Las Vegas Sphere During "Cowboy Carter" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The video shows Beyoncé holding a replica of The Sphere and it sparked rumors that she was going to perform there.

Beyoncé is reportedly facing a legal roadblock while on her tour. Per an original report from The New York Post obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, the musical icon got hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Kathleen McCarthy, an attorney for the Sphere Entertainment Group. Apparently, the multi-GRAMMY winner never received any authorization to use any imagery revolving around the Las Vegas entertainment venue.

"SEG was never asked, and the prominent appearance and manipulation of SEG’s Sphere venue in the video is unauthorized," McCarthy's letter states. The video she's referring to was played during the opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour. It shows a giant version of Beyoncé walking through what is a rough sketch of the Las Vegas skyline.

Beyoncé then picks up the innovative structure, taps it a few times, and then walks away with it. It is worth noting that the underbelly of The Sphere is flat, not a perfect circle. There have been rumors that the Texas artist was rumored to be performing at it during this tour because of her showing it off in the video.

However, McCarthy states that she has yet to physically visit The Sphere. Because of this, she accuses that Beyoncé of "impermissible use and violation" of the company’s intellectual property rights.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour

Per The Express Tribune, "Parkwood Entertainment, immediately cease using the Sphere venue in the video, and refrain from using the imagery in any merchandise, promotional materials, or tour movies." That would be her entertainment company.

Beyoncé now has until Monday, May 5 to stop using the image of The Sphere. If she doesn't abide by the letter, then McCarthy and SEG will take further legal action. What that will be remains unknown, though. Hoepfully, this doesn't hamper her from having a successful tour. The trek accompanying her country album started earlier this week in California and ends in late July. She's hitting several major markets across the states and cities like London.

