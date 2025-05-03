The video shows Beyoncé holding a replica of The Sphere and it sparked rumors that she was going to perform there.

Beyoncé now has until Monday, May 5 to stop using the image of The Sphere. If she doesn't abide by the letter, then McCarthy and SEG will take further legal action. What that will be remains unknown, though. Hoepfully, this doesn't hamper her from having a successful tour. The trek accompanying her country album started earlier this week in California and ends in late July. She's hitting several major markets across the states and cities like London.

Beyoncé then picks up the innovative structure, taps it a few times, and then walks away with it. It is worth noting that the underbelly of The Sphere is flat, not a perfect circle. There have been rumors that the Texas artist was rumored to be performing at it during this tour because of her showing it off in the video.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.