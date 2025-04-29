Beyoncé Fans Get Into A Messy And Unnecessary Brawl After Night One Of The "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Typically, when you think about a Beyoncé concert, the odds for a fight to break out are slim to none. Well, the complete opposite happened last night after the first show of her Cowboy Carter tour concluded. Per TMZ, as concertgoers were filing out of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a group of ladies started yelling at one another.

The outlet has learned that this was all happening in the VIP Lounge hallways. It's unclear as to what these Beyoncé fans were getting into an argument over. But it feels like maybe tensions were brewing while they were inside their suite.

Or there's the possibility that these women don't know each other all that well. Either way, it's a wild a scene as one of them starts to pick a fight with the lady wearing a light blue denim jacket and white cowgirl hat.

The lady knocks it off of her head after getting up in her grill. Then, just a few moments later, the same Beyoncé fan evades one the women trying to mediate the situation and attacks who we assume to be a friend of the woman in the white hat.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

That would be the lady wearing a red top. She gets shoved to the ground and it looks like she was not expecting to get involved. The white hat lady sticks up for her gal pal and grabs the one instigating this mess. However, she also takes a tumble after getting pushed while trying to help her friend.

Another angle of the unnecessary brawl shows one of the ladies kicking the white hat woman with cowboy boot while she's on the ground. TMZ did not reach out for comment from SoFi regarding the fight, but we don't expect them to. Overall, this was just a small tussle.