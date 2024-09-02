Big Sean Talks "Better Me Than You" & Why He's No Longer Trying To Prove Himself

"Better Me Than You" is Big Sean's sixth studio album, & he chatted about his motivation, having fun, and his upcoming book.

Detroit's very own golden boy, Big Sean, has returned with a new album, and fans can't seem to get enough. The celebrated rapper delivered Better Me Than You last Friday (August 30) after a slight delay, and as usual, the project has been dissected by Hip Hop enthusiasts worldwide. Sean is known for putting his heart, soul, and thoughts into his rhymes, and Better Me Than You highlights a new era of maturation. Not only has been working on this body of work for sometime, it also ushers in his next rollout: a book that Big Sean says will arrive at the top of the year.

In his recent sit-down with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Big Sean revealed why he returned with "something substantial" with the release of Better Me Than You. "I was inspired to have fun, first and foremost," he said. "But, I was also inspired by just the events that were going on in my life and the experiences that... You know, becoming a dad. I am a person who is very conscious. Every morning, I like to get my meditation on, I like to try and figure out how I can offer something to the world. And this album is just definitely me doing that in my own way. I was inspired enough to also write a book as well, so I'm writing a book that comes out in January."

Further, Sean spoke about sharing his experiences through literature and music, learning from others, not feeling as if he has to prove himself anymore, his motivations in life, fatherhood, and why at times, he feels as if his latest album isn't finished. Read a few standout moments from Big Sean's conversation with Zane Lowe below.

On Viewing Himself More As A Student Than Teacher

Yeah. Well, I don't really look at myself as a teacher. I do look at myself more of just sharing what we go through, I think we all have a lot of information to give. And I have been so, I guess the word is blessed. I've been so fortunate to be around a lot of my heroes in all different fields, spiritually, musically, even some of my favorite athletes ever. It's like, I learned a lot from so many people, and so many great practices to get to where you want to be in your life, and how to live a life to where you attracting a life you really desire, and the one that you can benefit from the most, because we're only here for such a short amount of time

On Embracing Low Moments In Life As Lessons

What is really important to me is the progression of myself and passing that on to my family and to my audience or to whoever I can, and enjoying your life, man. Because, if we're here for such a short amount of time, this may be our only time as souls to progress ourselves, and to learn, and to go through the ups and downs. That's kind of like why, lately, when I do going through those, you go through the highs and the lows. And when I'm going through the lows, I kind of been learning to embrace them more, because that's where the growth happens. And that's where, once it's all said and done, we may not be able to go through that again, because we may not need it. We may just be beings of light and unplugged to the next part of ourselves. And so I really been looking at life a lot differently, but I also still been having fun with it.

On Not Competing Or Trying To Prove Himself

And it's not that I'm trying to prove myself. I'm really trying to improve myself. So, it's kind of a little bit of a different... Same word in there. I think Jhené [Aiko] said one time, "You're not trying to compete, you're trying to complete." And it's like, that's really what I'm on. I'm not really... There's nothing wrong with competing, but where I'm at, I'm just trying to do me, and express myself, and express the different sides of me. And I'm not a monk or nothing like that. I'm just somebody who I'm just living a life of sustaining, and doing what I got to do to get by, and doing what I got to do to thrive, and to be a great dad, and to be a great son, and to be a great partner, and to be a great team member, you know what I mean? So, to me, this album is just a reflection of that, and it's still one of the most important parts of life is having fun, though, bro.

On Why He Doesn't Necessarily Know If His Album Is Finished

Zane Lowe: Was it hard to finish?

Big Sean: Well, I don't even know if it is finished, man, to be real with you, because it was hard to just stop and be like, "Man, let's just start giving it to the world." Because yeah, I had ideas that I was still working on, ideas that me and Alchemist were still cooking songs... There was a Twenty88 song that I thought fit well on my album that just didn't get all the way finished in time. So, hopefully, I can get these things done, and if not—

Zane Lowe: So how did we get an album out of this, then? I mean, who or what prompted you to finally finish this record and be able to at least close the loop on this collection of songs?