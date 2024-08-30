Big Sean Delivers His Most Mature Album Yet With "Better Me Than You"

The road to get here was long and difficult. Big Sean didn't sugarcoat. He was honest with fans about all the personal turmoil and growth he had to go through to get the album recorded. It's finally here. Better Me Than You is on streaming, and it's excellent. The album really showcases Big Sean's growth, and is a sonic manifestation of everything he's been saying on social media during the rollout. He sounds like he is in a much healthier place than he was when he was younger. There's still scores to settle, and rappers to rag on, but there's an awareness that it's not all that important at the end of the day.

The singles still sound pristine as ever. "Precision" is the best "banger" on the album, and that's not a bad thing. Big Sean sounds hungry as ever over the soul sample made famous by Three 6 Mafia. He still has that elastic, endless energy in his voice. "Precision" doesn't really reflect the rest of Better Me Than You, though. The bulk of the album is dedicated to soulful, mid-tempo cuts where Big Sean can take stock of his life. "Break the Cycle" flips a Gap Band interpolation into a self-help anthem courtesy of of Charlie Wilson. "Boundaries" is is a heartfelt airing out of issues over a snappy instrumental. In truth, the only song that feels truly out of place is the single "Yes." It's a reminder of what Big Sean sounded like when he was trying to strain for hits. He was smart to focus on quality bars and non-trendy sounds for the rest of what's here.

Big Sean Finds A Contemplative Groove On His Latest LP

Better Me Than You tracklist:

  1. Pressure (Intro)
  2. Iconic
  3. Typecast
  4. Break the Cycle (featuring Charlie Wilson)
  5. Who You Are (Superstar)
  6. Yes
  7. It Is What It Is (featuring Gunna)
  8. Apologize (featuring Eryn Allen Kane)
  9. Clarity (Skit)
  10. On Up
  11. Something (featuring Syd)
  12. Black Void (featuring Thundercat & Eryn Allen Kane)
  13. This N That (featuring Bryson Tiller & Kodak Black)
  14. Million Pieces (featuring Teyana Taylor, Larry June & DJ Premier)
  15. Get You Back (featuring Cash Cobain)
  16. Certified (featuring NASAAN)
  17. Focus (Skit)
  18. Boundaries
  19. Precision
  20. My Life / Happiness (Skit)
  21. Together Forever (featuring The Alchemist) [Bonus]

