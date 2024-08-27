Big Sean Reveals COVID Diagnosis During Emotional IG Live: Watch

Sean has been through a lot.

Big Sean has been through a lot since he dropped his last album. He became a father, he quit drinking, and apparently, he suffered from COVID. The rapper hopped on Instagram Live ahead of his new album release and dropped the bombshell news about his diagnosis. Big Sean talked about the various ways in which he feels he's been tested since 2020. He also relayed the importance of these tests, and the role they play in the lyrical content of Better Me Than You.

Big Sean doesn't take long to get emotional. Upon reflecting on the last four years, the rapper starts to tear up. He turns away from the camera, and even cuts at one point before walking back into the frame. "When you make art, you put your heart into this sh*t," he explains. Big Sean then reveals that he is in the midst of recovering from COVID. "When I had COVID last week," he reveals. "I was down and I was still working on the album." The rapper then pointed out the irony of his diagnosis, given that his last album, Detroit 2, dropped during the pandemic. "When I last dropped an album, it was COVID," he noted. "I was excited to plan my release party, I was excited to do all of that."

Big Sean Is Already Working On His Next Album

Big Sean credits his family with helping him get through such a difficult time. He recalls a phone call from his mother that helped to put everything in perspective. Especially with regards to the release date of the album. "She was giving me them words," he explained. "And I was just like, look, I can keep working on some sh*t and make it exactly how I wanted. But I'd be pushing it back forever." He ultimately decided to have faith in the music he had, and put it out August 30. "That's what I'mma do," he told viewers. "The album is dropping this week."

Big Sean also revealed that he's begun work on his next album. He explained that he kept working while he was sick, and actually has dozens of songs that didn't make the Better Me Than You tracklist. One of them, evidently, features Fantasia. Big Sean dubbed their collab "soulful," and hinted at its inclusion on whatever he drops next. The uncertainty over which songs to include makes sense, given that Sean had to deal with Better Me Than You leaking in its entirety. We're excited to hear the final version.